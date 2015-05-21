Bong Appetit: Making Mahjoun with Ice-Water Hash

mahjoun from a 1,000-year-old Berber recipe. In this episode of Bong Appetit , host Abdullah Saeed heads to California’s central coast to learn how to make ice-water hash and whips up a batch of cannabis-infused savory-sweet Moroccanfrom a 1,000-year-old Berber recipe.

MAKE IT: Mahjoun (Moroccan Hash Jam)

Starting out at the farm of Emerald Alchemy‘s Billie Thibodeau, Abdullah goes elbow-deep in icy water to process 12 heady pounds of Granddaddy Purple trim into pure hash. Then, we’re off to the commercial kitchen of Deborah Schatan (Edible Complex) to make the mahjoun, which is loaded with a menagerie of nuts, fruits, spices—and, of course, hash.

