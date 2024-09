Worldwide sensation Nonna Marijuana is back for the holidays, and this time she’s baking weed-infused Christmas cookies and “Egg Nug” (yep, we said nug) for Santa with host Abdullah Saeed. Throw on an ugly holiday sweater and settle in for a real treat.

Don’t worry—Santa wasn’t too buzzed to make all of his stops after consuming Nonna’s infused edibles. So, if you’ve been really good this year, Santa might even stick some of the North Pole’s finest merry-juana in your stocking, too!