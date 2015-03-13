Bong Appetit: Nonna Marijuana Responds to Your YouTube Comments

You may remember 91-year-old weed chef Nonna Marijuana from our premiere episode of Bong Appetit. The ganja-friendly grandma got quite a bit of attention for her cannabis culinary skills, including her stony signature dishes such as Chicken Pot-cciatore.

WATCH: Bong Appetit – Nonna Marijuana

Now you can watch Nonna catch up on your YouTube comments, and even respond to the remarks and questions of a lucky few of you. Hey, just because she’s a nonagenerian doesn’t mean that she’s clueless about the ways of the ‘net.

