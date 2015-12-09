Bong Appetit: Om Edibles

Abdullah is back! In this episode, he travels to the hippie mecca of Northern California to check out the OM Collective—an all-women grow and the makers of OM Edibles cannabis-infused topicals, tinctures, and edibles.

Owner Maya Elisabeth shows Abdullah how to make a few varieties of cannabis olive oils infused with garlic and ginger to use in an upcoming feast with their friends from The Cookie Fam. In a beautiful setting overlooking the San Francisco Bay, Chef Tim Milojevich prepares a mouth-watering meal of Peruvian ceviche, hearts-of-palm salad, sea bass baked in banana leaves, and prime rib with chimichurri sauce, all prepared with Maya’s infused olive oils.

Don’t judge Abdullah … We bet you wouldn’t be able to keep your clothes on after this meal, either.