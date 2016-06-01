Bong Appetit: Stoned Shabbat Dinner

Abdullah Saeed, our somewhat perma-saturated host, is back in the land of legal weed and one of his favourite places in the world: Denver, Colorado. In this episode, Abdullah meets up with Rosenberg’s Bagels’ owner Josh Pollack to learn how to make traditional Jewish food with cannabis as part of a multi-course stony and schmaltz-laden Shabbat dinner.

Josh shows us that you can infuse pretty much anything with cannabis—if you’ve got the right buds, that is. First up: Scandinavian sambuca-cured canna ‘lax (infused gravlax) on top of some of Rosenberg’s finest bagels. Next, a mellow meal featuring medicated matzo ball soup, beef brisket, noodle kugel, and roasted vegetables smothered with cannabis schmaltz gravy. May the schmaltz be with you!