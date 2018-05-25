Bongs of the Summer, Ranked

Every summer, we find ourselves with a fresh batch of hit bongs to help set the vibe for the season ahead. But each year, the debate rages on: Which will be this year’s definitive bong of the summer—the one that you’ll look back on when cold weather sets in, perhaps catching a whiff on the autumn breeze, flooding your senses with a wave of nostalgia and musty rez for the glorious highs of long days at the beach, and longer nights falling in love to that bong in the background? With the season upon us, here are the 13 bongs that we’ve deemed worthy to be crowned the bong of the summer.

13.

https://instagram.com/p/BCEiDg4t2-J/

Love a good sunset. A great reminder to just kick back and see life through bong-colored glasses.

Videos by VICE

12.

Delicious.

11.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUcUnRKhcuS/

Hey-ay-ay-ay, smoke seaweed everyday.

10.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfywQx1HnyU/

Beautiful.

9.

Discreet, portable, and stylish, this bong is a great idea for afternoons loitering in public parks with your crew.

8.

A guaranteed hit at your next backyard cookout.

7.

Come rain or come shine.

6.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRgR7aAARfo/

Don’t forget to hydrate.

5.

Crack open a dank one with the boys.

4.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWu5RSzliA_/

Perfect for festivals!

3.

Ice bong? More like nice bong! Make this your summer of love for just $69.69.

2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfwZTLmHeEj/

10/10. Would buy.

1.

Classy, yet trashy. The perfect bong of the summer.

Andrea Domanick is Noisey’s West Coast editor. Follow her on Twitter.

