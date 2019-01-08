Bonnaroo 2019: Post Malone, Childish Gambino, and Lots and Lots of Phish

Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced its 2019 lineup, hot on the heels of Coachella and Governors Ball. This year’s edition of the festival, taking place from June 13 to 16, features headliners Phish (playing three sets over the four days, no less!) alongside Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Odesza and The Lumineers. It’ll be a big summer for Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino project—he’ll also be headlining a night of Coachella alongside Ariana Grande and Tame Impala.

Bonnaroo’s undercard is nothing to sniff at, either—Solange, Kacey Musgraves, BROCKHAMPTON, Cardi B, Courtney Barnett and Brandi Carlile all make appearances across the lineup. Delightfully, the weirdo British producer Iglooghost—who made one of last year’s best Noisey Mixes—makes an appearance as the final billed artist on the festival’s last day, a booking that’s sure to be… whew. Check out the Bonnaroo lineup below, and grab info at the festival’s website.