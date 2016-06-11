The Scenes of Bonnaroo’s First Two Days: Color and Contrast from Stage to Tent

Vince Staples

All Photos by Joshua Mellin

Videos by VICE

Figuring out exactly who you’re going to see at Bonnaroo is a hard call to make sometimes. For almost fifteen years, the festival has been providing Tennessee with solid lineups of killer music, ranging genres in every musical direction that inevitably brings surprises around every corner. This year is proving to be just as wild, bringing out one of the largest festival crowds in America to Great Stage Park. In the first two days of the event, we had the extreme pleasure of catching some of our favorites including LCD Soundsystem, Tame Impala, Bully, CHVRCHES, Tyler, The Creator, J. Cole, and much more.

CHVRCHES

Daughter

Dev Hynes

J. Cole

Kalliope

LCD Soundsystem

Leon Bridges

Tame Impala

Tyler, The Creator

Bully

Roman Gianarthur