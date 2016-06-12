Bonnaroo 2016’s Day Three Brought Laughs and Jams from Judd Apatow, Eddie Vedder, Haim, and More

Photos by Joshua Mellin

Big Grams

Videos by VICE

In Bonnaroo’s third day, we saw how music and comedy intersect to push forward some of the most memorable experiences possible. One of the day’s biggest surprises was seeing Judd Apatow join Eddie Vedder to pay tribute to Garry Shandling by incorporating jokes from the late comedian into song. Also throughout the day, comedians like Vanessa Bayer showed up, as well as some of our favorite musicians like Pearl Jam, Big Grams, Haim, and more. Check out what we were able to catch at yesterday’s festivities.

Eddie Vedder

Grace Potter

Haim

Eddie Vedder and Judd Apatow

Pearl Jam

Vanessa Bayer

Follow Joshua Mellin on Twitter