Chance The Rapper Showed Up at Both J. Cole and Bryson Tiller’s Bonnaroo Sets for “No Problem”

We heard there was a chance this might happen. @chancetherapper just popped on stage with @realcoleworld for “No Problem”! #bonnaroo #jcole #chancetherapper A photo posted by bonnaroo (@bonnaroo) on Jun 10, 2016 at 7:47pm PDT



Best part about festivals is that in addition to the main stacked-ass lineup, the amount of guest performers that show up is always a surprise unto itself. At yesterday’s edition of Bonnaroo, Chance The Rapper showed up at not one, but two sets through the night to do some quick collabs, with both J. Cole and Bryson Tiller. Both sets, he performed “No Problem” off his recent project Coloring Book, a perfect song that anyone that isn’t lame could get down with. Who knows what other sets Chano will appear at over this weekend, but for now you can check out his appearances below.

That time my girlfriend meets @chancetherapper and then he crashes @JColeNC‘s @bonnaroo set. Amazing. #bonnaroo2016 pic.twitter.com/5HNf9hugIj

#Jcole brings out #ChancetheRapper! #Bonnaroo A video posted by @utorlive on Jun 10, 2016 at 8:29pm PDT

Shout out to @chancetherapper for popping out at @brysontiller show pic.twitter.com/QdLgqhk1pE