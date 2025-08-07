The Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar Is Live. Buy It Now if You Want It in December.

Every year, as reliable as Santa Claus’ dark-magic-powered wristwatch, Bonne Maman introduces an advent calendar packing 24 mini-jars of its popular jams, jellies, and fruit preserves.

Every day in December, you open the box corresponding to the date and are surprised with a different mini-jar. They’re not too big, so you’ll have no problem polishing off a jar in one day on an English muffin or bagel.

There are even certain flavors you can only get around the holidays, which are contained in this Advent calendar. Ever want to try Bonne Maman’s wild blueberry with maple syrup? This is the only way to get it.

Plan ahead. Plan way ahead.

If you’re not yet in the Christmas frame of mind and figure you’ll wait until you’re further along into the cold weather, you ought to reconsider. Bonne Maman’s advent calendar is one of the best-selling seasonal items, and it always sells out well before December rolls around.

Given the fandom that’s sprung up around Bonne Maman’s preserves, there are always more hungry buyers than advent calendars. I’ve even known couples decoupling in December to argue over how to split up their Bonne Maman advent calendar.

Strawberry and passionfruit (as a combination spread) is another holiday-only jar you’ll find in the advent calendar, alongside caramel with vanilla.

Bonne Maman’s 2025 advent calendar – Credit: Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman suggests repurposing the mini-boxes that each jar comes in as stocking stuffers, place settings, or tiny treasures—whatever that means—but I prefer reusing the little glass jars.

If you enjoy tea candles, they’re perfectly sized for a second life as tea candle holders. Painters can use them as water jars for cleaning off paint from brush tips, too. If you purchase directly from the Bonne Maman site and add at least $20 worth of goods to your basket, Bonne Maman will include a small jar of hazelnut spread (similar to Nutella) for free.