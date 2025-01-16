This Is What It Was Like in Bonnie Blue’s 1,000 Man Sex Cave

By now, you’ve probably heard about Onlyfans star Bonnie Blue and her sexual exploits with more than 1,000 men. When I wrote about that historic achievement; I joked about what it must be like to be guy No. 1,057.

Well, The Daily Mail didn’t find that particular dude, but they did locate one of the men in attendance but wound up backing out because he was a little too shy.

Videos by VICE

Ali Walker, who claims to have been one of the oldest men there at 42, told the outlet it was “the most surreal experience of my life.”

The most jarring aspect was everybody who showed up was handed a blue ski mask to wear when they entered the room to have sex with Bonnie Blue. And while the men waited to enter the mythical sex cave, it was dead silent. “Everyone was focused,” Walker explained. “You could hear a pin drop.”

Talk about a wild scene. One woman having marathon sex with 1,057 bank robbers, most of whom waited hours for a turn.

Walker revealed that, for much of the action, there were no less than 30 to 40 guys in the room around Bonnie taking turns. Originally he had believed it would be 1-on-1. He wasn’t prepared for a gang bang and couldn’t quite muster the courage to join in on the, uhh, fun? Is that how we’d describe it?

“There were so many guys there and I’m quite shy. I’ve never been involved in anything like that so I didn’t get involved,” he revealed. “…She was in the middle and there were loads of guys around her doing whatever to her.”

While he didn’t participate, Walker still admires what she did in capturing 12 hours of footage. The event began in the early afternoon and lasted well into the night, “I don’t know how she did it,” he said.

“She was a trooper – she was getting on with it,” Walker added. “She was 100% into it – she was orchestrating it all. She had a whole team around her… Bonnie was making all the noise. She was just moaning – like porn star noises.”

While this guy didn’t get in on the action, he at least had a front-row seat to Bonnie Blue’s legendary performance. It’s like sitting courtside for Michael Jordan in Game 6 of the 1998 Finals.