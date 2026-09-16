Bonnie Blue Thinks Cheating Makes Men Better Husbands. Here’s What Experts Have to Say.

OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue went on Australian radio in 2024 and argued that men should cheat on their wives. In her view, if a man works all day and his partner won’t pleasure him afterward, he’s entitled to find somebody who will.

The segment aired on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show and took off online almost immediately. Blue doubled down when Jackie O challenged her. “I actually think it makes you a better partner, because then you can come home, deal with your wife’s whinge, and you can get on with looking after the kids.”

Videos by VICE

Jackie O wasn’t buying it, arguing that betrayal can destroy someone. When a caller accused Blue of being a “pick me” girl, she replied, “I don’t need to be ‘pick me.’ I am the main character.”

The research doesn’t help Blue’s case much. Studies suggest around 20 to 25% of married people cheat at some point, with men and women doing it at similar rates. But sex isn’t usually the main reason people stray.

In a study of nearly 500 people who admitted cheating, common reasons included anger, falling out of love, low commitment, feeling neglected, and wanting an ego boost. About 70% said neglect played at least a moderate role.

Play video

Bonnie Blue Thinks Cheating Makes Men Better Husbands. Experts Disagree.

So the “my wife didn’t have sex with me after work” argument doesn’t explain nearly as much as Blue suggests. Relationship psychologist Emma Cholakians told Body+Soul that cheating usually creates a much bigger issue than whatever somebody hoped to solve.

“Trust is a cornerstone of any successful relationship, and cheating fundamentally violates that trust,” she said.

The numbers after cheating aren’t especially encouraging either. Some studies estimate that 50 to 60% of marriages affected by infidelity end in divorce. And for the couples who stay together, trust usually takes much longer to rebuild than anyone involved would probably like.

Blue does raise one fair question, even if her answer is terrible. What are people supposed to do when sex disappears from a relationship? Cholakians recommends talking about it directly, without turning the conversation into blame or pressure. If that goes nowhere, therapy can help couples figure out what each person wants and whether they still want the same relationship.

That’s obviously less provocative than “just cheat on your wife,” but it also avoids the small inconvenience of detonating your marriage because somebody was tired after work.

As for Blue saying she’s made millions from husbands who aren’t getting what they want at home, the money could very well be real. That still doesn’t make her relationship advice any better.