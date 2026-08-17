Bonnie Tyler Gets Heartfelt Hometown Sendoff as Hundreds of Fans Lined Wales Streets for Her Funeral

Beloved Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, the unmistakable voice behind songs like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero”, passed away on July 8, 2026. She was 75 at the time of her death.

In a heartfelt show of love from her hometown fans, hundreds of people lined the streets of Swansea, Wales, as the hearse carrying Tyler passed by for her funeral procession on Saturday, Aug. 15. Tyler’s private celebration of life memorial was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17, at the Swansea Minster church.

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Pallbearers carry the coffin of Bonnie Tyler during her funeral at Swansea Minster in Swansea, Wales. The singer famous for hit "Total Eclipse" who was born Gaynor Hopkins, died in hospital on July 8th 2026, aged 75 in Portugal.



More #GettyVideo 🎥 Justin Goff 👉… pic.twitter.com/gNU2MiUrHQ — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) August 17, 2026

The public was allowed to view the service—which was livestreamed—at St. David’s Square. Notably, Tyler had been living in Portugal before her death.

Bonnie Tyler’s death was very unexpected

Tyler’s death was very unexpected, and followed a short bout of serious health issues. On May 6, 2026, the singer underwent emergency surgery in Faro, Portugal. Doctors were treating her for a perforated intestine.

Ultimately, Tyler was placed in an induced coma and kept in the intensive care unit, per USA Today. Doctors attempted to bring her out of the coma, but she suffered a cardiac arrest. They were able to resuscitate her and get her stable. It was believed that she would make a full recovery.

On June 15, Tyler woke up from the medically induced coma, but was not doing well. Sadly, less than one month later, she died from complications of the illness.

Many of Bonnie Tyler’s celebrity friends have mourned her death

Following Tyler’s death, many of her celebrity friends shared public tributes. According to the BBC, artists such as Shakin’ Stevens and Bryan Adams memorialized the late singer, as did her longtime friend and family member, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away,” Zeta-Jones wrote in a social media post. “Bonnie was married to my cousin and has been such a part of my life. We are photographed here together the night before my wedding. She sang and rocked it at my wedding.”

“An extraordinary woman with vocals to match,” Zeta-Jones continued. “A one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met. Thank you, Bonnie, for the joy you brought so many.”

She finally added, “Sleep tight, beautiful lady. We shall forever ‘Keep A Welcome In The Hillsides’ of Wales for you. Sending my love to Robert and the family.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns