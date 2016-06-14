Scarborough’s Booggz Wants No New Friends in New Song “I’m Wit It”

Booggz might be one of the few notable rappers riding for Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood, adjacent to the Toronto Zoo. Appropriately, his new song “I’m Wit It” is a jungle of a track, with a dissonant piano loop and Booggz’ verbal bridge burning lighting the way through the brush.

“I just graduated high school and this song is what I wish they would’ve played at my prom,” says Booggz. “It’s all about the glories and dangers of being suddenly popular and everyone wanting a piece of you. Growing up in Malvern around some rappers who have made a name for themselves, I’ve seen the struggles that can come along with that sudden popularity. It’s already happening to me, which is why I decided to make [the song].” Listen to “I’m Wit It” below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.