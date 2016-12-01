Boogie to the Paranoia of James Supercave’s “Esther Reed”

The fellas of James Supercave have always had a knack for teasing grooves out of existential anxiety, but these days the Noisey Next trio’s tunes are feeling especially apt.

Take, for example, new standalone single “Esther Reed,” a slinky, eerie outtake from the LA psych pop group’s Better Strange recording sessions. The track is loosely based on the American woman of the same name who was convicted of identity theft and fraud, most famously having conned her way into Harvard and Columbia via the stolen identities of missing young women like Brooke Henson (It’s a bonkers case you can read more about here).

“She’s a fascinating case because of the way she described her motivations for assuming a new identity,” says singer-guitarist Joaquin Pastor. “Stricken by anxiety and paranoia as a youth, she spoke about the need to escape the identity she was born into with desperation—as if it was truly a matter of survival. I can relate to that.”



The single’s B-side will also include an extended version of “Burn” with “No Pressure,” originally released as part of that tune’s delightfully fleshy video earlier this year.

Put ears on the premiere of James Supercave’s “Esther Reed” below, and catch them headlining The Troubadour in LA on December 17.

