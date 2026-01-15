Book Hangovers Are Real: Why You Grieve Finishing a Truly Great Book

Have you ever wondered about the psychology behind the dreaded “book hangover?”

On many occasions, upon finishing a particularly compelling story, I’ve experienced a deep sadness and longing for characters that didn’t even exist. No longer having access to a world I’d so heavily immersed myself in triggered a sense of grief I couldn’t quite understand. I mean, the fictional characters I read about were never actually real, after all. How could it possibly trigger such immense sorrow?

Videos by VICE

But there’s actual science behind this experience, meaning it’s not just our brains being “dramatic.”

What Is a Book Hangover?

A book hangover is essentially a lingering emotional reaction to the ending of a book. Sure, you might feel upset when a beloved character passes away or when a novel abruptly concludes with no resolution. But sometimes, even when there’s a happy ending, we’re still left reeling from a perceived loss: no longer being able to immerse ourselves in the story.

“It could be that sadness readers feel after the end of the book signals a loss of something valued—in this case it may be a loss of characters to whom we may have connected very strongly, or the loss of the whole world that is presented to us in the book,” Maja Djikic, PhD, an Associate Professor and the Director of Self-Development Laboratory at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, told Book Riot.

Sometimes, Djikic added, “The central issues raised by the book are still very active inside one’s psyche, and therefore the reader wishes for more time to reflect and unravel whatever complexities still plague them.”

See? You’re not alone in this phenomenon, and it’s likely more common (and impactful) than you might believe.

Tips for Getting Over a Book Hangover

Now that we know why we grieve after finishing a truly great book, let’s explore some ways to cope with the loss.

Dive Into a New Book

You know what they say…“The best way to get over someone is to get under someone else.”

Now, I want to preface this by asserting that, in terms of dating, I do not agree with the above advice. However, when it comes to reading, I find the sentiment particularly relevant.

If you’re in the midst of a book hangover, missing old characters, their journeys, and their carefully-crafted worlds, give a new book a go. Immerse yourself in a new character’s story. Oftentimes, you’ll find yourself falling in love all over again.

Talk About the Story

After any great loss, many of us find comfort in keeping memories alive. If you’re grieving your favorite book, why not talk about it with a friend, a book club, or even an online community? Sharing your thoughts, reflections, and emotions with others who have witnessed/read the same story can help you process the story.

Journal Your Thoughts and Feelings

Journaling is another helpful tool for working through and understanding your thoughts and feelings about a book. In fact, many people even keep book journals to record their ratings and reviews for personal reflection.

Whether you do this online (using a social catalog platform like Goodreads) or in your own private notebook is entirely up to you. However, simply jotting down your reactions and attachments to the story can help you process your emotions while paying tribute to your favorite books.