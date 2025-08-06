Bookworms Are the New Hottest Match on Dating Apps

Good news for bookworms: you’re about to dominate the dating pool. Shocked? Honestly, as a book lover and author myself, I agree.

Back in the day, readers were labeled as “nerds” or “awkward,” two things that don’t necessarily equate to bombshells in the dating scene. However, today, the narrative has shifted (pun intended).

In fact, according to a new study by Headway, the book summary app, 75 percent say they’d rather date someone well-read than someone physically attractive. It seems more people are valuing emotional intelligence and connection over superficial characteristics. Is nature healing? Maybe.

In honor of National Book Lovers Day on August 9, we explored this newfound love of readers and its impact on the dating world.

Put Down the Fish and Pick Up a Book: Bookworms Are Dominating the Dating Apps

We all know that holding a fish is sure to get most people to swipe left on you today. However, more daters are drawn to books as accessories. 1 in 3 admit they’ve swiped right just because someone was holding a book.

I mean…can you blame them?

Of course, there’s a jaded side of me that believes anyone holding a book in a dating app is probably faking it, immediately putting down said book after taking the photo to doom-scroll on TikTok. The survey found that one in three daters say they’ve pretended to love a book to impress a potential partner. So, maybe I’m not too far off.

But bitterness aside, including a book in your dating app photo communicates that you’re well-read, intellectually stimulating, and perhaps even emotionally deep. Of course, the book itself is also important. I mean, a smutty romance novel portrays a much different facade than, say, a philosophical self-help book.

But hey, a book is a book. At least you’re reading something.

And if you’re not reader? Well, good luck—58 percent say they’d likely skip someone who doesn’t read, while 1 in 7 say it’s a total dealbreaker for a first date.

Does Reading Help Your Relationships?

If you want my opinion, then yes—reading does improve your relationships.

But the proof is also in the pudding. According to the Headway survey, among those who read 11 or more books annually, 51 percent say they’re in a happy relationship.

Additionally, 76 percent of people said that reading has helped them build better habits. For example, reading encouraged 17 percent to start exercising more or eating better and 22 percent to change their daily routine.

Of course, such habits can have a direct and positive impact on your relationships. The more inspired and motivated you are, the better you’ll show up in your life and your romantic connection.

Not to mention, 1 in 16 people said a single book has helped them close the chapter on a bad relationship. Moving on from a toxic or unhealthy relationship can feel impossible at times, preventing daters from giving someone new a chance. However, reading has gifted many with the strength and desire to let go.

Maybe that’s why I instinctively read so much after breakups…

Another 1 in 25 people claimed that reading helped them decide to start therapy. We all know that’s a significant win when it comes to dating.

So, hey—if you’re looking for a new partner, consider dating the bookworm. Or, at the very least, pick up a book yourself.