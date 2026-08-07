Boomers Are Better at Foreplay Than Gen Z, New Data Shows

Gen Z grew up with unlimited access to porn, sex-positive content, and more clinical vocabulary around pleasure than any generation before them. And yet…

New research from audio erotica platform Bloom Stories surveyed hundreds of listeners on arousal cues, the personal signals that get someone in the mood for sex. Over two-thirds said they know what turns their partners on. Fewer than half said that’s actually true.

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The youngest respondents fared the worst, with just 22% of Gen Z saying their partner has any idea what fires them up. Boomers came in at 67%, and the reason is quite simple. The Institute for Family Studies found that weekly sexual activity among U.S. adults dropped from 55% in 1990 to 37% in 2024, with young adults accounting for the steepest slide.

Boomers didn’t learn what gets their partners off from a Reddit thread, TikTok, or porn sites. They learned it the way you actually learn it, in bed, over years, with real people.

Gen Z Knows Less About What Turns Their Partners On Than They Think

Men are doing what men do. Very confident, mostly wrong. Seventy percent said they know what turns their partner on. Their partners put that number at 46%. Women were closer to accurate, with 63% claiming knowledge of their partner’s cues and 40% of their partners confirming it. Everyone’s off. Men are just more committed to the delusion.

Lemon Meyer, sex expert and Editorial Manager at Bloom Stories, has an explanation that’s less flattering than people probably want to hear. “Arousal is such a deeply nuanced and personal thing,” she said. “We can’t expect [partners] to be mind readers.” The solution, she argues, is talking about what you want before you’re already in bed and disappointed. Revolutionary advice. Harder to actually do.

The same survey asked people what actually gets the juices flowing. Vocal and auditory stimulation tied with physical touch and intimacy at the top, with 77% selecting both. Anticipation and mood landed at 60%, visual attraction at 59%. Men came in at 73% for visuals; women at 49%. Women prioritized anticipation and mood at 64%, men at 54%. Not sure we needed an official survey for this, but now there’s data.

Bloom Stories CEO Michael Alberthauser made a predictable case for audio as an underrated driver of arousal. “Every one of our senses gets involved when we’re getting intimate,” he said, “and sound is no exception.” Erotic audio ranked alongside physical touch and intimacy as a top turn-on. Convenient, given who’s publishing the study, but the finding isn’t exactly a reach.

The Boomers didn’t get here by accident. Decades of practice, limited alternatives, and presumably a lot of uncomfortable conversations in actual bedrooms with actual people taught them something.