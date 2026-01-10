Boosie Avoids Prison Time After Pleading With Judge in Federal Gun Case

What would you do to avoid prison time? I don’t think a lot of people can claim to not be shameless if it meant avoiding jail. Unfortunately, Boosie is no stranger to the system, having faced a litany of legal issues in the past. Consequently, he was desperately trying to persuade the judge in his San Diego gun case to essentially let him off the hook. Now, the court has settled on his punishment, and they reckon he’s already been through enough.

On Friday, January 9th, reporter Meghann Cuniff revealed that Boosie was sentenced to time served that morning. Even with the presidential pardon he’d been seeking from Donald Trump, he wouldn’t be going to prison anyway. Instead, they deemed his time going through the trial as sufficient. Moreover, they gave him three years under supervised release.

This result ends up better than Boosie could’ve expected. This came on the heels of him pushing for probation and community service. Ultimately, he and his lawyer deemed incarceration as “unnecessary” and that he’d received plenty of punishment in his battles with the courts.

Boosie Granted Time Served for San Diego Gun Trial

In the end, the Baton Rouge rapper was immensely confident that the judge would do the right thing by him. During an interview with The Breakfast Club back in November, he believed that he did not have an unfair judge who was ready to throw the book at him. Instead, he was ready to walk in with his head held high regardless of the verdict.

“I’m confident like a muthaf***a,” Boosie says. “I ain’t going to jail. I don’t speak that out my mouth. I’m from down south. Your word, your mouth, is a powerful source. It’s still up to the judge. It’s up to God, but it’s up to the judge. You know, people saying, ‘He gotta do two years.’ That’s not a fact of this case. It’s up to the judge what the judge wanna do. I’m confident, man. I’m chin up, chest high. I don’t have a judge that hates me this time. I’ve always had judges that crucified me.”

This differs from how Boosie believed Diddy handled himself in his own trial. He was disgusted by the fact that the Bad Boy mogul was sobbing in the courts, especially in front of his family. “You got your children in there, n***a. You a man, you stand on that,” Boosie sighs. “He was crying under the table. I want to talk to Diddy. He need to call my phone. I need to ask him, why the f**k did you get down there under that f**king table.”