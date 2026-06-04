Boosie Gets Riled up Over Caleb Williams Having Painted Nails on ‘Madden 27’ Cover: ‘I Feel Sorry for These Kids’

If you had “Boosie Badazz gets publicly mad about a video game” on your 2026 bingo card, you win. In early June, the rapper took to social media to complain about the cover of Madden 27. Boosie is big mad because Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has his “fingernails painted” on the cover.

He got all bent out of shape over the innocuous design, which is a staple of Williams’ regular look. “Young boys look up to you bro SMH,” Boosie wrote in his post.

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He then complained that “this is the example u set for” kids. This led to him unfoundedly whining that it encourages other “players should grab your a** n the locker room n call u Carey every time u they see u.”

The rapper went on to whine about Williams not getting “respect from your teammate[s]” because his “hands look like they b***h nails at home SMH. Finally, Boosie lamented, “who ever thought u would see this on a madden cover,” and added, “I feel sorry for these kids.”

Caleb Williams’ painted nails appear on the ‘Iceman’ Deluxe Edition of ‘Madden 27’

As for Williams, he doesn’t appear to have responded to Boosie’s complaints. He probably won’t, either. He’s too busy being on the cover of one of the biggest video game franchises of all time.

Ahead of the reveal, Williams spoke with PEOPLE and confirmed that his painted nails made the cut. “Yeah, they make it — of course they make it,” Williams told the outlet, exclusively, then calling it a “childhood dream.”

“I like to do those nails in big moments,” he explained. “I try and save them for big moments because if I do them all year round, I run out of ideas.” Williams added, “I typically save them for the season or big moments, and that was one of those big moments.”

The producers behind Madden were very supportive of Williams’ painted nails

Williams went on to explain that the people at Madden and EA Sports were very supportive of showcasing his painted nails on the game’s cover. “That’s what’s cool about Madden and EA and the cast that we had there,” Williams said. “They wanted me to be myself… they wanted that energy.”

“We want you to be you, we want you to do as you do. We want you to wear what you wear on game day, we want you to dress how you dress, we want you to do this because we want it to be the most real version,” he recalled being told. “It’s nice, it’s freeing — and obviously, they were a great staff to work with.”