Boosie Is Mad at Diddy for ‘Crying Under the Table’ at Court: ‘Down There in a Fetal Position’

According to Boosie, being a real man means not crying when you receive your prison sentence. Frankly, it’s surprising this doesn’t happen more often. You would think emotions would run high for a lot of people when you’re essentially losing your freedom. Alas, the Louisiana rapper begs to differ, believing you have to take it all on the chin. Consequently, when Diddy was found to be profusely crying when receiving, you could imagine Boosie’s reaction.

Recently, Boosie went on the Breakfast Club and spoke out about Diddy. There, he fervently argues that the music mogul is his friend and swears upon his innocence. However, he also didn’t like how Sean Combs handled himself over the verdict.

“No, I ain’t speak to Diddy, but you know Diddy was my partner, bro. I feel like Diddy ain’t never did nothing wrong, bro. I’m mad at him right now though, man,” the “Wipe Me Down” artist says. “He went on the fucking floor crying at the fucking thing… he went on the fucking floor and went under the thing fucking crying […] There was a d**k under there. Chin up, chest out, n***a! F**k you mean? You Diddy! They went back there laughing at you: ‘Did you see that m*********er down there in a fetal position?’”

Boosie Says Diddy Had No Business Crying in Court Over Guilty Verdict

Boosie’s disposition is even stronger when he saw that Diddy’s children were there. Ultimately, it’s a matter of setting an example for the kids. When you face something bad on the horizon, you have to brave and unafraid, not weeping on the floor in front of everyone. “You got your children in there, n***a. You a man, you stand on that,” Boosie sighs. “He was crying under the table. I want to talk to Diddy. He need to call my phone. I need to ask him, why the f**k did you get down there under that fucking table.”

This might be on his mind as Boosie prepares for his own trial. Elsewhere in the Breakfast Club interview, he says that the final decision belongs to God and the judge. Still, he stands confident that he can walk away a free man, especially since he senses the judge doesn’t have anything against him.

“I’m confident like a muthaf***a,” Boosie says. “I ain’t going to jail. I don’t speak that out my mouth. I’m from down south. Your word, your mouth, is a powerful source. It’s still up to the judge. It’s up to God, but it’s up to the judge. You know, people saying, ‘He gotta do two years.’ That’s not a fact of this case. It’s up to the judge what the judge wanna do. I’m confident, man. I’m chin up, chest high. I don’t have a judge that hates me this time. I’ve always had judges that crucified me.”



