Border Community to Release Terry Riley Inspired Split By James Holden and Luke Abbott

Last year, producers James Holden and Luke Abbott were invited to London’s Barbican to perform for the 80th Birthday celebration of Terry Riley. Their compositions for the performance are now being released as a split by Border Community.

“Taking their inspiration as much from Riley’s rigorous compositional methodology as from the zen-like atmosphere and spirit of his works,” writes Border Community on their website, “Holden and Abbott’s goal was not to create carbon copy soundalikes of the Riley cannon, but rather to immerse themselves in the challenge of writing the same type of hypnotic, slowly unfolding linear music as championed by Riley, in direct contrast to the ubiquitous peaks and drops of the Western classical and popular musical paradigms.

The split album will be released on February 26 as a double LP of 12″s that include Holden’s “Outdoor Museum of Fractals” and Abbott’s “555Hz.” Tabla player Camilo Tirado is a featured player on Holden’s track.