Borderlands 4 Director Warns Players That Major Nerfs Are Coming Soon

Gearbox Software has responded to Borderlands 4 fans requesting that the studio not nerf overpowered builds. However, according to the game’s Creative Director players may need to prepare for big changes coming to the looter-shooter soon.

Borderlands 4 Dev Defends Incoming Nerfs

Screenshot: Gearbox Software, 2K Games

Ever since Borderlands 4 launched in September, a big topic of debate in the community is overpowered builds. In particular, the Vex Crit Knife Incarnate build has been incredibly divisive. On one hand, many players enjoy breaking the game with OP loadouts that do insane damage to enemies. On the other hand, there are some Borderlands fans who have been critical of these builds and claim they are “ruining” the game. This group has been begging the game’s developers to have these items to be nerfed.

Videos by VICE

However, it appears that Gearbox Software is siding with the pro-nerf crowd. On X, a Borderlands 4 player wrote, “Nerfs in a single-player experience is a [horrible] take. All of the people asking for it should be ashamed. Is it that people can’t have fun”? Borderlands 4 Creative Director Graeme Timmins then responded: “We have future content like the upcoming Invincible that we want players to find challenge and accomplishment in.”

Screenshot: X @ProdigyXL

Interestingly, Timmins also appeared to describe weapons like the Penetrator Crit Knife as being “bad gear”. “If we balanced that content around bad gear, it would remove build diversity. It would force players into specific builds using said gear.” So essentially, Gearbox Software believes broken builds will force other players to also use overpowered items like the Crit Knife. As you can imagine, some players were not exactly happy with this.

Major Borderlands 4 Nerfs Are Arriving Mid-October

Screenshot: Gearbox Software, 2K Games

While Gearbox Software initially said that addressing overpowered weapons wasn’t a priority, major nerfs are seemingly on the way very soon. In a second post on X, Graeme Timmins warned players with overpowered builds that a new Borderlands 4 patch would be arriving around October 16, 2025. The Gearbox Software developer told fans they have a week to enjoy their current loadouts before some of them will change.

“Small update this week before a larger one next week. There will be some changes next week to specific gear and those unintended interactions. This is your 7 Days Notice ;)” It’s notable that Timmins specifically wrote “unintended interactions.” While he didn’t specifically call out the Crit Knife builds, it appears that Gearbox Software is confirming that some of these overpowered builds were not intended to be possible when making the game.

Crit Knife Nerf Isn’t Official — But It Seems Likely

Screenshot: X @ProdigyXL

A Borderlands 4 Crit Knife build nerf hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Even if it is patched, we don’t know to what extent. For example, will the weapon still work with other characters? Or is it only going to target Vex Skills, which have bugged interactions with it?

Of course, given that much of the game’s discourse has been surrounding the item, it would be surprising to not see it get nerfed. Players using a Vex Crit Knife should make sure to beat Borderlands 4 now while they can. Based on this latest update, it looks like they will be losing their powerful loadout come October 16.