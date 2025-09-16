Borderlands 4 Players Agree This Is the Feature the Game Desperately Needs

A viral thread online has revealed which Borderlands 4 feature players think the game desperately needs. According to many BL4 fans, the game’s open-world map is lacking a crucial design mechanic.

Borderlands 4 Players Want a Minimap Added to the game

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you are reading that headline and doing a double-take, you aren’t alone! But it’s true, Borderlands 4 doesn’t include a proper minimap. Despite going for an open-world design, the new game instead opts for a basic radar system. And while the looter-shooter technically has an Echo mechanic that is supposed to show you the path to your objective, it’s pretty terrible if I’m being completely honest.

A thread on the Borderlands 4 subreddit went viral after players voiced their frustrations about the lack of the map feature. “Need a god **mn minimap instead of a radar. Minimap shows nearby terrain and the closest path. I am tired of opening my inventory for maps and switching tabs when I get lost all the time!” the user who created the thread wrote. I can personally verify this frustrating experience, as my wife and I are constantly getting lost while playing Borderlands 4 for the exact same reasons.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Many BL4 players agreed with the thread and shared their own criticisms of the game. “I honestly didn’t think I would miss the minimap as much as I do. The compass is garbage. It seems like I’m completely surrounded by enemies, but then they aren’t even anywhere close to me,” a user replied.

Another fan exclaimed, “The game is amazing but it’s insane that we don’t have a minimap. Echo 4 is janky and just doesn’t get the job done. Minimap would fix so many problems.” One commenter quipped, “Randy would tell you to code your own minimap.”

BL4 UI Is Also a Mess

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

It’s not just the lack of a minimap that is frustrating Borderlands 4 players. I mean, sure, having to manually tab into your map to find your objective isn’t great. But it’s the clunky UI that makes the whole experience downright painful. BL4 fans have also been taking to social media to complain about the game’s cluttered user interface as well.

“I’m not here often, but the UI in Borderlands 4 is complete dog***t, right?” a thread that went popular on Reddit asked, for example. While BL4 has been a financial success, the game has been plagued with negative reviews from users. On Steam, the game currently has a “mostly negative” rating due to performance issues. However, the PS5 version of Borderlands 4 also has problems.

Screenshot: X @DuvalMagic

Players got further upset over the game’s performance issues after CEO Randy Pitchford addressed them on social media. In a series of posts, the executive told players who are critical of the game’s performance to “code your own engine and show us how it’s done, please.” So yeah, we might be waiting a while before a minimap gets added to BL4. Although, in all fairness, 2K has already said they are looking to implement FOV sliders in Borderlands 4, so maybe there is hope?