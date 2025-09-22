Borderlands 4’s Online Co-Op Mode Is Deleting Players’ Games

A major Borderlands 4 exploit is deleting the progress of players who use the game’s online mode. Nefarious trolls are abusing co-op mode on PC to wreak havoc on other BL4 users’ save files.

Borderlands 4 Online Co-Op Can Ruin Your Game

Screenshot: 2K Games

The Borderlands 4 community has issued a warning to players to avoid the game’s online co-op mode. The issue is specifically tied to the game’s matchmaking feature, which pairs you with a random player. Some PC accounts are using Trainers and cheats to ruin the games of other Borderlands fans who are matched into their game.

Videos by VICE

The problem was first widely reported on the Borderlands4 subreddit in a thread titled “PSA: When playing online with randoms your save file is at risk.” According to the thread, trolls are using save editors to reset players’ SDU and Skill Tree progress. There are even reports of some users having their character levels reset back to level 1. Ouch.

Screenshot: Reddit

If you only use online co-op mode to play with friends, then this doesn’t impact you. If you are wondering why anyone would want to pair up with a random player, it’s actually a really popular feature. For those playing the game’s hardest difficulty, pairing up with a group of other characters can make grinding Legendary loot a lot easier. Unfortunately, your game’s save file can now be at risk if you use the feature.

Players Warn Other Users to Avoid BL4 Online Mode

Screenshot: 2K Games

Many Borderlands 4 players took to social media to vent their frustrations about the online co-op mode. Over on Reddit, users urged the community to contact 2K to make fixing the problem a priority. Other players are just straight up boycotting the online feature altogether for the foreseeable future.

For example, a Reddit user warned, “Just don’t play online. Unless you are playing with trustworthy friends.” Another player exclaimed, “Yeah this is a MASSIVE issue they need to fix ASAP.” One comment pointed out, “I find it crazy that this is allowed to be as big of a problem as it is when they went out of their way to create post-game systems that are specifically meant to work well with matchmaking.”

Screenshot: 2K Games

Borderlands 4 players also went on social media to swap horror stories of having their game ruined with the exploit. One example I saw was a BL4 fan who wanted help with a late-game boss but ended up having their level 45 character reset back to level 1, with no Skill Points or SDU. Which is absolutely brutal. All this to say, if you are going to play Borderlands 4 online, make sure you only play with friends only. Hopefully, a fix is coming soon!