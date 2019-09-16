Mark Ruffalo to Boris Johnson: Keep the Hulk’s Name Out of Your Mouth

Boris Johnson has been having a rough time since he took office. The British Prime Minister has repeatedly failed to sway Parliament to agree to a no-deal Brexit—essentially, pulling out of the EU without reaching an agreement on how to go about it—becoming so unpopular politically that his own brother quit on him. Johnson is apparently willing to try anything to make a quick exit from the EU happen, including the deeply inexplicable strategy of, uh, comparing Britain to the Hulk?

“Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them,” Johnson recently told Britain’s Mail on Sunday. “Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be—and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done.”

Seemingly imitating the way the Hulk speaks, Johnson added that “the madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” a nice, stately piece of political commentary sure to ease tensions in a nation that’s freaking out about its future. Unfortunately for the PM, the authority on all things Hulk—Mark Ruffalo, who’s played him in Marvel movies for about a decade—promptly ripped into Johnson’s weird Hulk comparison on Twitter.

Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason. pic.twitter.com/jN8BDzgpWl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 15, 2019

In other words: Keep the Hulk’s name out of your mouth, you complete and utter dingus.

We’ll have to wait and see if Johnson lashes out against Ruffalo by calling him a “chlorinated chicken” or a “great big girl’s blouse” or whatever—as of this writing, he still hasn’t responded to getting publicly owned by the actor. Instead, he’s apparently busied himself by making a vlog about how “spineless” his opposition is, like some kind of aging, outraged YouTuber.

Hi folks, here’s an update on what I was up to last week. pic.twitter.com/D9o8KaBEiH — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 16, 2019



