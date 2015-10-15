Boris Johnson Destroys Child in ‘Friendly’ Game of Rugby

Whatever you might think of him, it is fair to say that Boris Johnson is not a man who is shy about needlessly hurting people, be they young or old. Here, for example, you will find him injuring a 10-year-old child in what was supposed to be a a ‘friendly’ game of rugby.

Here’s what happened when @BorisJohnson played rugby against some ten-year-olds in Japan http://t.co/kDPD1qhiaA

— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2015

The outgoing London Mayor (full name Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson) thinks nothing of throwing the weight of his significant frame into the boy, whose only crime appears to have been standing vaguely in Johnson’s path as he lumbers towards the try line.

Johnson was playing a Street Rugby tournament in Tokyo with school children to promote the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. School children. Once more, Boris, so that you’ve got it: they are school children, while you are a gigantic middle-aged political zeppelin, drifting through existence and just knocking things over.

According to the Metro, the child later reported: “I felt a little bit of pain but it’s okay,” which is a creepy thing for a 10-year-old who’s just met Boris Johnson for the first time to say.

Of course, Battering Ram Boris has form for this sort of thing (unnecessarily aggressive tackles, that is) At least on this occasion he got the sport right…

There’s also this. How is the man still walking our streets?!