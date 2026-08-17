Born 57 Years Ago Today in Boston, the 80s Boy Band Heartthrob Whose Younger Brother Became One of Hollywood’s Biggest Movie Stars

On this day in 1969, Donnie Wahlberg was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He was first known as an original member of the boy band New Kids on the Block. Donnie was discovered at the age of 15. It was his rapping abilities that got him the role in the group, making him the first member to join. Record producer Maurice Starr, who had discovered New Edition, created New Kids on the Block as a counterpart. Initially, Donnie’s brother Mark also joined the group but left just a few months later.

New Kids on the Block formed in 1984 and released their debut album two years later, in 1986. Their debut was commercially ignored, and it would be their sophomore release that shot the band into stardom. In 1988, New Kids on the Block’s Hangin’ Tough was a massive commercial success, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Their breakthrough single, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)”, featured co-lead vocals by Donnie Wahlberg and bandmate Jordan Knight. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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Following this, their next single, “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”, became the group’s first No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. This was followed by “Hangin’ Tough” in 1989, which would be Donnie’s first No. 1 hit as a lead vocalist. The album’s final single, “Cover Girl”, peaked at No. 2, just shy of topping the chart, and also featured lead vocals by Donnie. In 1990, the group’s cover of The Superiors’ “Step by Step” was one of the best-selling singles released that year. It peaked at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the US Cashbox Top 100.

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NKOTB BREAKS UP, DONNIE TRANSITIONS INTO ACTING

In 1994, New Kids on the Block called it quits for various reasons. Media scrutiny, extensive and intense touring schedules, and artistic differences led to their disbandment. Meanwhile, Donnie’s brother had launched his own group, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. In 1996, Donnie Wahlberg landed two major breakout acting roles in Bulletproof and Ransom. In 1999, Donnie was praised for his harrowing performance in The Sixth Sense.

He went on to have a successful television career, starring in Band of Brothers (2001) and the crime drama Boomtown (2003). From 2010 to 2024, he starred as Detective Danny Reagan in the police drama Blue Bloods. In 2025, he revived the character in its spin-off, Boston Blue.

From 2015 to 2019, Donnie co-starred on the reality TV show Wahlburgers alongside his brothers Paul and Mark. Mark Wahlberg also embarked on a successful acting career, eventually becoming a high-profile Hollywood actor.

New Kids on the Block reunited in 2008 and continue to tour together to this day.

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