Born 71 Years Ago Today, the Would-Be Rock Star Turned Oscar Winner Who Played the Most Degenerate Santa in Movie History

Many know him as the titular bad Santa from the 2003 holiday film Bad Santa. Or perhaps from his recognizable voice in the animated film Princess Mononoke. Some might even know him because of his three-year marriage to Angelina Jolie and their widely discussed blood vials. But Billy Bob Thornton, born on August 4, 1955, has also enjoyed a successful music career.

Before he was an actor, Billy Bob Thornton was primarily a drummer. In the 1970s, he played in the ZZ Top cover band Tres Hombres with brothers Mike and Nick Shipp. They changed their band name from Nothin’ Doin’ to Tres Hombres for the blues rock outfit’s 1973 breakout album, and even earned recognition from Billy Gibbons. They released a single album, Gunslinger, in 1983.

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In 1985, Thornton briefly joined South African rock band Jack Hammer alongside Piet Botha, recording one album with the group. By the 90s, though, he was breaking through in Hollywood, so the music was put on hold for a bit. But in 2001, Thornton returned to making music, releasing a few albums that decade. These include Private Radio in 2001, The Edge of the World in 2003, Hobo in 2005, and Beautiful Door in 2007.

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters Have Released 19 albums since 2007

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The year 2007 marked an exciting musical endeavor for Billy Bob Thornton. With Grammy-winning engineer J.D. Andrew, he formed the country-rock band The Boxmasters. Their early work leaned slightly toward hillbilly blues rock, and they were often praised in reviews for the sound of natural camaraderie on their albums.

In 2008, The Boxmasters released their debut self-titled album. From there, they embarked on a brief tour opening for Willie Nelson in 2009, then played SXSW the same year. Their second album (not counting a Christmas album in 2008), Modbilly, came in 2009.

The Boxmasters often received mixed-positive reviews from critics for their particular blend of country-blues rock. Many felt that Billy Bob Thornton was further proving his writing skills weren’t exclusive to screenplays. Others felt that the music was fun, but also an acquired taste. Basically, if you like this kind of music, you’re going to love The Boxmasters. If you know you don’t, then why even listen?

The Boxmasters took a break from touring for several years after 2009, returning in 2015 with what they felt was a more natural sound. The over-indulgent hillbilly rock was tempered into a style that Billy Bob Thornton, J.D. Andrew, and their additional studio and touring band members felt represented the group much better. Their most recent album, Pepper Tree Hill, dropped in July 2025.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Stagecoach