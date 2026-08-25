Born 75 Years Ago Today in England, the Grammy-Winning ‘Metal God’ Who Became One of Heavy Metal’s Most Iconic Frontmen

On August 25, 1951, Robert John Arthur Halford was born in Sutton Coldfield, England. Due to his major contributions to the genre, fans refer to Halford as “Metal God.” Halford grew up near Walsall, in the same Beechdale housing estate as Slade singer Noddy Holder.

Before joining Judas Priest, Rob Halford managed a men’s clothing store. Halford’s sister, Sue, was dating bass player Ian Hill. After meeting Hill, Halford soon joined his band as lead singer. Halford’s first show with Judas Priest took place at the Townhouse in Wellington, Shropshire, in May 1973. Surprisingly, this show was recorded and later released on the Downer-Rock Asylum compilation in 2019.

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Judas Priest’s debut album, Rocka Rolla, was released on September 6, 1974. Following their 1976 sophomore release, Sad Wings Of Destiny, the band gained recognition for reinventing heavy metal. As a result, their third album, Sin After Sin, was the band’s first to chart in the UK. It peaked at No. 23 on the UK Albums Chart and featured their cover of Joan Baez’s “Diamonds & Rust”. Their next two albums, Stained Glass and Killing Machine, established the band’s signature sound and iconic leather-studded image.

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In April 1980, Judas Priest’s sixth album, British Steel, became the band’s first to chart on the US Billboard 200. It peaked at No. 34 in the US and No. 4 on the UK Albums chart. All three singles, “Living After Midnight”, “Breaking The Law”, and “United”, became defining tracks for the band. Throughout the 1980s, Judas Priest were among the leading heavy metal pioneers as the genre grew. Their 1982 hit, “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’”, peaked at No. 4 on the US Mainstream Rock Chart. In the 1990s, Halford began shaving his head, adding tattoos, and riding a Harley-Davidson onto the stage.

In 1998, Halford accidentally revealed his homosexuality on MTV. Halford told The Guardian in 2017 that accidentally coming out was “the greatest thing I could have done for myself”.

In the 90s, Halford embarked on a solo career and eventually launched the band Fight. In 1997, Halford formed a band with guitarist John 5 called 2wo. Following two solo releases, Halford rejoined Judas Priest in 2003. In 2010, he won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. Additionally, in 2022, Halford was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Judas Priest.

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