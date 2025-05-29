Born of Osiris Part Ways With Guitarist Lee McKinney

Born of Osiris has announced that they’ve “parted ways” with longtime guitarist Lee McKinney.

In a statement shared on social media, the band wrote: “To our BOO Crew family around the world, we have some news to share with you: Lee McKinney and Born Of Osiris are parting ways. We wish him the best with his future endeavors.”

The band then made it clear that “none of our upcoming plans will change,” and shared the following list of things fans can still expect to happen:

Our new album, Through Shadows will come out on July 11th

We will continue the European headline tour that we are on right now; we will not cancel any shows

For our upcoming Canadian tour in June/July, Scott Carstairs from Entheos/Fallujah will be filling in on guitar

Lastly, the band added, “We will soon be announcing more details regarding the future guitar player of Born Of Osiris.”

McKinney later released a personal statement, which confirmed that he has already set out on a new musical venture with former Dance Gavin Dance singer Tilian Pearson, who left his former band after being accused of sexual assault by a fan.

“Thank you so much to all of the fans who listened, shared, supported, or attended what we put so much love into for all these years,” McKinney wrote in his statement. “Thank you @sumerianrecords. What a blessing this has been!”

“As for me – I will focus on family, solo music, content, and my new band Dead Air Divine with my great friend @tilianpearson,” he continued. “Our first album is almost complete. Follow us at @deadairdivine.”

Finally, McKinney also revealed that he has a solo song titled “Good Ground” on the way, which fans can presave by clicking here.

While McKinney was not a founding Born of Osiris member, he joined in 2007 and played on all six of their studio albums to date, as well as their forthcoming album, Through Shadows, which is set to be released in July.

McKiney’s exit from Born of Osiris is not necessarily a surprise, as Lambgoat points out, due to him sharing a post earlier this month that spilled the beans. He quickly deleted that post.