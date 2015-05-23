Borussia Dortmund Fans Say Goodbye to Jurgen Klopp with Awesome Pre-Game Tifo

The Yellow Wall at Westfalenstadion said goodbye to departing manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of his final home match against Werder Bremen today with an enormous “Thank You” tifo after a stadium-wide sing along to “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” As far as goodbyes go, having 80,000 people sing to you is pretty cool.

Maybe the festivities fired up the players, too, because Dortmund jumped out to a 2-0 lead with Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring goals within the first 17 minutes, and Dortmund hung on to beat Werder 3-2. After the match, Klopp was again honored by the crowd and he took an emotional victory lap of sorts, waving to fans as he made his way around the pitch. Klopp is not technically done with Dortmund, however, he still has the German Cup final against Wolfsburg in Berlin next Saturday.