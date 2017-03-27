Bosnian Teenager Breaks 111 Concrete Slabs With His Head, Is Certifiably Hardcore

Here is a true story: A long, long time ago — circa fifth grade — I was a black belt in Taekwondo.

Here is another true story: At no point did I, or any other student of Ahn’s Taekwondo in Dallas, Texas, learn the “drive your cranium through 111 slabs of concrete” maneuver.

In addition to being eminently more skilled at Taekwondo than I ever was, 16-year-old Bosnian Kerim Ahmetspahic is hardcore. I know this primarily because he did the following, and did it with gusto. Observe:

A quick podium of the most impressive things within this video.

Bronze — The technique itself, which can best be described as a jackknife dive into a front flip into a cannonball, and back up again. Over and over, 20 times in all.

Silver — Imagine, for a moment, the steps it took to get to this point. A child — or, a grown man putting a child up to this, which would not be especially chill — decides to ram his head through a single slab of concrete. Said child/unchill adult decides “Let’s do more.” A slab becomes a stack, a stack becomes a row. It’s not fast enough, or aggressive enough. More. More. More. Eventually, one poorly thought out decision becomes a plotted out speed run impressive enough to coax the Guinness Book of Records to the Bosnian city of Visoko.

Gold — The finished product took 35 seconds — or, considerably less than it took me to write this blog and perhaps you to read it, thus proving that the least thought-out ideas are very often the most productive.