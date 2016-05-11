Boss Up: Here’s Lizzo’s Video for “Good as Hell”

God bless Lizzo. The Minneapolis-based queen knows how to knock out a party anthem, a song with personal-political grit, and yeah she can do a scrape yourself off the floor, fuck you I’m fine break up song too. Hence we have “Good as Hell” which touts the line: “If he don’t love you anymore / Then walk your fine ass out the door.”

This is a finger-clicked, old school, soul pop banger, with a video set in a hair salon crammed with women getting their shit done. Of course it all ends in a massive dance party. Nice one on the casting and styling of this video. All these ladies are ON. POINT.

“Boss up and change your life.” Lizzo serving it up straight, no chaser. Now pass us that tequila.

Lizzo Tour Dates

MAY

21 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival

26 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

28 Boston, MA Boston Calling Music Festival

29 Saint Paul, MN Soundset Festival

JUNE

9 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

JULY

9 Des Moines, IA 80/35 Festival

AUGUST

27 Portland, OR Project Pabst

SEPTEMBER

30 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

OCTOBER

7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival