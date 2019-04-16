Boston Dynamics Shows Its SpotMini Robots Have More Power in Numbers

Last year, Boston Dynamics gave us what may be its least terrifying robot yet: the SpotMini, shown here in a new video pulling a large truck, like a sled-racer’s pack of robo-dogs. Cute and wholesome.

The engineering group characterizes SpotMini as a “nimble robot that handles objects, climbs stairs, and will operate in offices, homes and outdoors.” One-on-one, we could probably still kick this robot’s ass. But a whole pack? That’s another outcome that I do not personally want to find out.

SpotMini is a four-legged robot designed to “live” within the confines of human spaces, such as a home or office. Like its larger predecessor, Spot, one of its arms is dextrous enough to maneuver objects—even picking them up—while a 3D vision system and special sensors help the machine to navigate the world around it.

As far as specs go, SpotMini weighs in at 66 pounds, and stands just over two feet tall. It’s capable of carrying a 30 pound payload with a battery life of roughly 9 minutes, according to Boston Dynamics.

Production wrapped on the tiny robot today, The Verge reported, and will be available “for a range of applications soon,” according to Boston Dynamics.

For the first time in my life, I kind of want one?