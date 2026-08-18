Boston Music Scene Mourns Death of Rock ‘Giant’ Who Played With Punk and Alt-Rock Favorites

Linda Bean Pardee, bassist with bands like Gang of Four, Orbit, and The Chelsea Curve, has died. Gang of Four’s official Facebook page broke the news to fans. “Such sad news,” the post read. “Linda almost came to Australia with us. A huge loss to Boston’s music scene and all who knew her.” Their post added, “All Together, Now: F**K CANCER.”

Pardee passed away on August 17, 2026, after a battle with cancer. She most recently played with Gang of Four from 2023 to 2024, and was allegedly going to join up with them again, according to the band. She was also a member of Orbit, who posted their own tribute to the beloved Boston-area bassist.

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“We’ve lost our Soul Sister,” the lengthy post began. “We are heart broken with the sudden loss of Linda Bean Pardee. Linda was the heart and soul of ORBIT. She inadvertently propelled the band through her joy of playing music … Her presence elevated the band on so many levels.” The post also included condolences for Pardee’s family and other bandmates, noting, “They know how much of a joy it was to be playing music with her and our feeling this tragic loss.”

Pardee played with Orbit from 1999 until their final show in 2001, then again in May 2025 when the band reunited. She played more than 100 shows with Orbit across three national tours and several regional treks. Additionally, she played bass on three of their albums: the 2000 EP Tonedeaf, XLR8R in 2001, and Vapor Trails in 2020.

Tributes for Bassist Linda Bean Pardee Highlight Her Impact on the Boston Music Scene

Linda Bean Pardee clearly touched many lives in the Boston music scene, considering how many tributes are coming forth from those who knew and worked with her. More posts about Pardee’s influence came from musician Smitt E. Smitty, Boston-area rock publicist Michael O’Connor Marotta, and Light of Day Records.

Marotta described Pardee as “a whirling dervish of style and grace, a devoted friend to all she met, and an integral part of what makes the Boston music scene so spectacular … There is cool, and then there is Linda Bean Pardee cool.”

“To say Linda was a gift to all of us is the understatement of the universe,” Smitty wrote on Facebook. “I/we are still processing the loss of this magnitude … The only word that even comes close is love. Full on love and gratitude that we were lucky enough to know Linda and were blessed enough to have her in our lives.”

“Linda Bean Pardee was a giant in our Boston music scene and will be sorely missed,” wrote Light of Day Records on Facebook. “Even more importantly, she was a genuine, caring person who showed up to support others in the scene and beyond.”

Pardee was most recently a member of The Chelsea Curve. They supported U.K. band The Len Price 3 on a brief tour of New England in March 2026. These included clubs in New Hampshire, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New York. The Chelsea Curve has not yet addressed Pardee’s passing, but the Boston music scene has clearly come together in support and mourning.

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