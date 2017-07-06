Both of Shabazz Palaces’ New Albums Are Now Streaming, So Take a Voyage

After giving us glimpses into the elaborate soundworld they’ve created, Seattle dons of experimental rap Shabazz Palaces are finally letting us into that alternate dimension. Their two-part Quazarz album (Born on a Gangster Star and vs. the Jealous Machines) is now streaming courtesy of NPR First Listen.

Both volumes are strange, uncanny treks; surrealist critiques of the modern rap game (“30 Clip Extension” is as venomous as it is psychedelic) that succeed thanks to the group’s unmistakable cavernous production and a cast of ace session players like Thundercat helping out. You can listen to Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star here and Quazarz vs. the Jealous Machines here.