Botox Kills Your Third Eye. According to Internet New Age Spiritualists, at Least.

Botox has become one of the most common beauty procedures in the world. It’s so normalized now that it’s offered at dentist offices, med spas, and lunchtime pop-ups tucked between Pilates studios and juice bars. It’s marketed as upkeep. Routine. Barely a decision.

Which makes its latest accusation oddly inevitable. According to a growing corner of the internet, Botox doesn’t only smooth wrinkles. It also shuts down the third eye, the mystical energy center linked to intuition and awareness.

The idea gained traction after a New York Post story collected accounts from people who said something felt “off” after getting injected. Sophie Villensky, a 28-year-old manifestation advocate from Minneapolis, described the moment her forehead went still as more than cosmetic. “Instead of being able to focus energy in on that spot, I felt a whole lot of nothing,” she told the Post. The muscle freeze was expected. The emptiness was not.

Online, that feeling has become a storyline. Posts warn that freezing the forehead freezes intuition. Commenters claim it leads to overthinking, loss of clarity, or unresolved ego issues. Botox, they argue, signals reliance on external validation rather than inner work. The tone changes quickly from concern to judgment.

Then pop culture jumped in. On The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian said she has avoided Botox for years to keep her third eye open. Kim responded by mentioning she had gotten Botox two nights earlier. One sister guarding her intuition. The other guarding her forehead.

Energy healers quoted in the Post were notably calmer than the comment sections. Reiki practitioner Seena Stoane said Botox doesn’t block chakras, which she described as subtle, non-physical systems, though it may change how sensation feels in the treated area. Spiritual coach Lisann Valentin framed the experience as belief-driven, arguing that intention matters. Intuitive healer Rachel Ruth Tate shut the theory down entirely, saying Botox has no impact on the third eye, just as hair color doesn’t affect the crown chakra.

Dermatologists were even less mystified. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. David Johnson told the Post that Botox works locally, temporarily freezing small muscles. It doesn’t reach the brain. It doesn’t affect intuition or awareness. What people notice instead is a period of adjustment. When parts of the face stop moving, the brain gets new signals, and that change can feel unfamiliar. The actual risks are medical ones, like headaches, asymmetry, or eyelid drooping when injections go wrong. There’s nothing mystical about them.

There’s something relatable underneath the panic. Botox can feel strange. Losing movement in a part of your face tied to expression can mess with how you perceive yourself. That discomfort doesn’t mean your intuition packed up and left.

The third eye is a metaphor. Botox freezes muscles, not consciousness. But if you want to skip injections because it helps you feel more aligned or maybe just more “you”? That’s not a bad idea.