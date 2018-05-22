Bottarga and Clam Spaghetti alla Chittara Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 4 hours (soaking clams)

Ingredients

1 cup|250 ml extra virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 fresh red chile, finely chopped

1 pound 5 ounces|600 grams lupine clams, soaked in water for 4 hours

¾ cup|200 ml dry white wine

14 ounces|400 grams homemade spaghetti alla chitarra

¼ cup|25 grams chopped flat-leaf parsley

mullet Bottarga, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium. Add garlic and fry for a few seconds without any colouration, then stir in the flour and chili. Mix well and add the rinsed and drained clams. Cover with a lid, wait for the clams to open and reduce the released juices until the liquid changes colour to a light caramel tone, about 5 minutes. Add the white wine and wait until it evaporates, about 4 to 6 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente. Drain, reserving about ¼ cup|60 ml of cooking liquid. Add the spaghetti to the pan with the clams and toss in the parsley. Divide the pasta among bowls and finish with some finely grated bottarga and a drizzle of olive oil.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.