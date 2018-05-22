Bottarga and Clam Spaghetti alla Chittara Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 4 hours (soaking clams)
Ingredients
1 cup|250 ml extra virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 fresh red chile, finely chopped
1 pound 5 ounces|600 grams lupine clams, soaked in water for 4 hours
¾ cup|200 ml dry white wine
14 ounces|400 grams homemade spaghetti alla chitarra
¼ cup|25 grams chopped flat-leaf parsley
mullet Bottarga, to serve
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium. Add garlic and fry for a few seconds without any colouration, then stir in the flour and chili. Mix well and add the rinsed and drained clams. Cover with a lid, wait for the clams to open and reduce the released juices until the liquid changes colour to a light caramel tone, about 5 minutes.
- Add the white wine and wait until it evaporates, about 4 to 6 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente. Drain, reserving about ¼ cup|60 ml of cooking liquid. Add the spaghetti to the pan with the clams and toss in the parsley. Divide the pasta among bowls and finish with some finely grated bottarga and a drizzle of olive oil.
