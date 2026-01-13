BottleRock 2026 Lineup Announced: Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem, Backstreet Boys (!), Lorde, and More to Headline

Okay, it may not be huge news anymore that the Backstreet Boys are reunited and performing, but I guess I just can’t get over it. BottleRock Napa Valley just announced its 2026 lineup, and this crowd-pleasing cast of heavy hitters has something for everybody (EVRAYYBODDAYYY!).

The festival will take place on May 22nd-24th at the Napa Valley Expo. The Foo Fighters, Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Teddy Swims, Sombr, Lil Wayne, and Zedd are headlining as well.

Videos by VICE

Millennial nostalgia tops the bill at BottleRock. Ludacris, Papa Roach, and Rilo Kiley will be appearing, plus some cool-Boomer fare like Joan Jett and Kool and the Gang. (Bring Mom and Dad! Someone‘s got to pay for our passes, amirite Millennials?)

Contemporary rap (BIGXTHAPLUG), indie (The Beths), Americana (Larkin Poe), and Gen-Z pop (Sombr) all have a place here as well, making this honestly the perfect festival for a mixed-generation family to have a great time together getting hammered on excellent Napa Valley Cabernet.

Tickets for BottleRock Napa Valley 2026 will go on sale on Wednesday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster. Ticket + hotel packages are available on BottleRock’s official website while supplies last.

You might also try your hand at finding passes on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Bottlerock 2026 Lineup