Bourbon and Chili Okra Fries with Smoky Crema Dip Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the smoky crema dip: (makes about 1 cup)

10 spring onions, trimmed (about 2 bunches)

½ cup fresh cilantro

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove

7 ounces|198 grams sour cream

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

fresh lime juice, to taste

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the okra fries:

7 ounces|198 grams bourbon-pickled okra

1 ¼ cups|300 ml beer

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 medium egg, beaten

vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

First, make the smoky crema dip. Heat oven to 450°F|230°C. Spread the scallions out into an even layer on a baking sheet and roast until golden, about 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a food processor with the cilantro, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper and purée until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Set aside until bourbon okra fries are ready, Next, make the bourbon okra fries. Take the okra out of its brine and place on some paper towels to get rid of any excess liquid before frying. In a large ziplock bag or bowl, combine the beer, flour, pepper, salt, and egg and mix thoroughly to combine. Add the okra and mix well to coat thoroughly. Heat 2-inches oil in a 6-quart saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F|180°C. Working in batches, fry the okra until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Serve hot with smoky crema dip.

Author’s Note: This recipe is courtesy of Freddie Janssen’s cookbook, Pickled: Over 60 inspiring recipes for Pickling, Kimchi, Vinegars & More.

