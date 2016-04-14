Bourbon and Chili Okra Fries with Smoky Crema Dip Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
for the smoky crema dip: (makes about 1 cup)
10 spring onions, trimmed (about 2 bunches)
½ cup fresh cilantro
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
1 garlic clove
7 ounces|198 grams sour cream
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
fresh lime juice, to taste
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
for the okra fries:
7 ounces|198 grams bourbon-pickled okra
1 ¼ cups|300 ml beer
1 cup all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon sea salt
1 medium egg, beaten
vegetable oil, for frying
Directions
- First, make the smoky crema dip. Heat oven to 450°F|230°C. Spread the scallions out into an even layer on a baking sheet and roast until golden, about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Transfer to a food processor with the cilantro, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper and purée until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Set aside until bourbon okra fries are ready,
- Next, make the bourbon okra fries. Take the okra out of its brine and place on some paper towels to get rid of any excess liquid before frying.
- In a large ziplock bag or bowl, combine the beer, flour, pepper, salt, and egg and mix thoroughly to combine. Add the okra and mix well to coat thoroughly.
- Heat 2-inches oil in a 6-quart saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F|180°C. Working in batches, fry the okra until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Serve hot with smoky crema dip.
Author’s Note: This recipe is courtesy of Freddie Janssen’s cookbook, Pickled: Over 60 inspiring recipes for Pickling, Kimchi, Vinegars & More.
From This London Picklemaker Turns Slimy Vegetables into Bourbon-Fermented Fries
