Bournemouth Take Early Lead on Direct Corner Kick Goal

Bournemouth took a 1-0 lead over Manchester United in the second minute off a direct corner kick from Junior Stanislas. Bournemouth nearly scored on a free kick moments before, but the header glanced off Marouane Fellaini and out, so Bournemouth got the game’s first corner. The wind is swirling at Dean Court, which surely helped, but Stanislas curled the ball out of the reach of David De Gea and into the far top corner of the goal for a beautiful olimpico. And just like Swansea, that bit of brilliance was undone by a trash goal shortly thereafter.

United equalized in the 24th minute on what started out as a nice looking play: Memphis Depay handled a long distance pass from Michael Carrick and got off a good shot, but Artur Boruc made the save. He left a rebound however, and Fellaini was able to, eventually, button mash his way to a goal and a 1-1 score.

[NBC]