Here’s Your Bespoke ‘Super Mario’ Gender-Bending Porn

Gender-bent Nintendo characters are the only source of joy left in this despicable world. Recently, the internet was suddenly awash with sexy drawings of Bowsette, Boosette, and Chompette—anime babe-ified slashfic versions of their Super Mario villain counterparts. I could barely log on to Twitter without seeing a new drawing of girl-Bowser’s boobs. Now, just two weeks after the meme’s inception, we have a live-action cosplay porn version of Bowsette’s origin story. Finally.



It all started with Bowsette, a mashup of Bowser and Princess Peach, stemming from a fan-made comic about a magical crown in the game (that was almost official canon). In that three-panel masterpiece, Bowser puts on the crown and transforms into a hot female version of himself to make Peach jealous. That comic is also fairly PG-13. So of course, people had to take it to much hornier place at breakneck speed. The meme’s barely two weeks old, and there are already dozens of CGI porn and hentai interpretations of it in the wild.

In just one week, porn parodies of Bowsette and friends started to appear. As of writing, there are 71 videos under the “bowsette” search term on Pornhub. The first of which, posted six days ago—just a week after the source comic was tweeted—features an animated Bowsette and Princess Peach in a shower.

In the natural progression of all horny internet things, WoodRocket’s Bowsette porn parody brings it all home. April O’Neil plays Bowsette in a velvet leotard and horns, while Tommy Pistol dons a huge comb mustache to embody Mario. They reenact the fan comic to set up the plot: Buddies Bowser and Mario make a bet that Peach will pick one of them to go out with, but when they’re both rejected, Bowser puts on the crown and becomes Bowsette.

It’s pretty fuckin’ weird when you deconstruct it this way—boning your body-swapped buddy to get back at a woman—but this is coming from the makers of Fortnut, Dragon Boob Z and Jurassic Wood: Swollen Dingdong, after all.