‘Box Demon’ Seen Leaving ‘Gift’ on Stranger’s Porch in Bizarre Video

By now, you’ve probably come across some odd, or even disturbing, Ring surveillance footage, if not at your own home then in the countless videos posted online. The front door cam captures literally everything in sight, so of course, there are going to be some strange occurrences here and there. I think someone calling themselves “the box demon” fits the bill.

One Pennsylvania Ring camera recorded a startling incident in which someone wearing a handmade paper plate mask approached the front door. The plate featured enlarged red eyes and a haunting smile. I can’t help but see the colorful triangles around the edge of the plate and think of The Demogorgon from Stranger Things.

The suspect then spoke, “I am the box demon.”

I’ll admit it’s nightmare fuel.

Thankfully, nothing transpired from the weird occurrence, though before turning around and leaving the entryway, the “Box Demon” placed an empty cardboard box at the door. I’m guessing that’s his calling card, sort of like how The Wet Bandits left all the sinks running in Home Alone. The person added, “this box is a gift for you.”

This is the only known encounter with the Box Demon. It’s also probably the last.

That’s because the Northern York County Police acted rather quickly. I would have guessed this was a difficult case to pursue, considering the homeowner also had no freaking clue what any of it meant when authorities spoke to them about the situation. And it’s not like The Box Demon is walking around town with the paper plate mask on at all times… or maybe they were. Nothing can be ruled out, considering how wacky all of this is.

Either way, local police did track down the suspect, though their identity remains confidential. The homeowner was informed of the Box Demon’s identity as well but opted against naming and shaming them.

I know if I was in that home, I’d have been terrified, though. I’ve seen plenty of movies where that is the opening scene and a sign of danger to come.