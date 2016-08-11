Boxed In’s “Forget” Does the Opposite of What It Says on the Tin

Let’s just get this out of the way. If you like Hot Chip you will like this new cut from Boxed In. “Forget”—from their forthcoming second album Melt—has the propulsive synth chug of Hot Chip’s “Huarache Lights” but with nimble guitar lick riding up top. Frontman Oli Bayston had this to say about the song: “’Forget’ is another conversational with my inner psyche. It’s my conscience allowing me to forget a period in my life I’d rather leave behind. This is also the first track the band all wrote together in the studio.”

It’s a song that manages to sound DIY but high def, both super pop but super cool too. If you’ve slept on the London troupe, wake up and listen again and again and again…

Melt is out on September 23 via Nettwerk.