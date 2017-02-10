Boxer Gets Knocked Down By Flying Ice Bucket After Winning by TKO

Montreal boxer Brandon Cook won the fight, but an ice bucket won the war.

On January 28, Cook (18-0, 11 KOs) took on Steven Butler (18-1-1, 15 KOs) in Montreal, and delivered Butler his first loss in 20 fights in the seventh round. Montréalais Butler had the home ring advantage over Torontonian Cook, and fans were seemingly upset with seeing their hometown hero go down, and started to throw objects into the ring. One of which was one of those heavy, metal ice buckets usually reserved for champagne.

Cook approached Butler for some post-fight niceties, got shoved, and then an ice bucket went caroming into his head from the seats, knocking Cook down and out. According to CBC, a brawl had broken out at ringside, and four people were injured—all of whom were hospitalized.

“They took the moment from me,” Cook told DurhamRegion.com. “It was so discouraging for me to work so hard to actually beat this guy in his backyard, and to have something thrown at me and pretty much almost knock me out, it was so frustrating.”

But Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook got up and was in good enough shape to claim both the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association super welterweight title belts. Probably needed an ice pack, afterward, though.