Boxer Manny Pacquiao Is Gearing Up For His Very Own Music Concert

Boxer Manny Pacquiao doesn’t need to dabble in a music career. And yet, within his 20-year transition from sporting icon to absentee politician (he has held the most absences during his time as a congressman and senator), he has released two albums and an EP.

There are countless videos of him on Youtube just rocking out to random tunes. He has even sung John Lennon’s “Imagine” alongside Will Ferrell on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. And yet it doesn’t seem to be enough.

Come September 1, 10,000 people will find themselves treated to the musical stylings of the sporting legend as his “personal way of thanking [his] fans.” This, through a free concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, in the Philippines, for him to share his “passion for music,” he said, during a press conference on June 14.

Incidentally, he’ll also be launching his new cryptocurrency, PAC Token, during the concert. Because entering one new industry is, apparently, not enough.

Sponsored by GCOX, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange company that “helps celebrities create, promote and list their Celebrity Tokens,” the event is the culmination of an announcement dated all the way back in April 2018, when the boxer first announced his partnership with the firm.

PAC Token is supposed to be a way for fans to directly connect with the boxer, through exclusive merchandise and other perks that may be purchased using the virtual currency. Soon, users will also be able to use it to pay for non-Pacquiao-related items, like any other virtual wallet. He’s reported to have been an investor of GCOX since 2017.

Other celebrities who have their own cryptocurrencies with GCOX include tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and soccer player Michael Owen.

Interestingly, another boxer, Floyd Mayweather, has also entered the cryptocurrency game but was recently fined for not disclosing payments.

If you’re eager to see Pacquiao sing his heart out and peddle his cryptocurrency, the ballot for the free tickets is open until July 31.