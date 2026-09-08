Boy George Praises Pink for Criticizing Macklemore Over Pro-Palestine Performance, Says Ed Sheeran ‘Has No Spine’

Macklemore’s pro-Palestine concert performance has sparked waves of criticism from his peers. Now, 80s pop star Boy George has joined the calls for Ed Sheeran to drop him from their tour.

“On the subject of [Macklemore],” Boy George wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “It’s important to note that slogans such as ‘Free Palestine’ offer the appearance of moral courage without requiring much political knowledge.”

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George went on to lambast Sheeran, saying he “clearly has no spine.” He also criticized singer Paloma Faith “and her stupid virtuous squealing of delight about Mackle-bore when she is about as political as a soggy tuna sandwich.”

“The whole thing makes me queasy,” he added. George concluded his post by writing, “Good on [Pink] for speaking out and hopefully at some point [Sheeran] will address this issue.”

Ed Sheeran has yet to speak out on the controversy surrounding Macklemore

All the controversy surrounding Macklemore began on September 4, 2026. The Seattle rapper was opening for Sheeran in New Jersey when, during his set, he delivered an impassioned pro-Palestine speech.

“I’ve been trying to figure out a way to say this all day,” Macklemore began. “One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages in stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: ‘Free Palestine.’”

“I said, ‘Free Palestine,’” he continued. “I want those words to be loud and clear so that people from Gaza, all the way to the occupied West Bank, know that we have not forgotten them.” The rapper then launched into his song “Hind’s Hall,” inspired by the activism of pro-Palestine college students.

A circulating petition demands that Ed Sheeran drop Macklemore from his tour

Macklemore’s “free Palestine” message has since sparked a petition calling on Sheeran to drop him from the tour. “This was an Ed Sheeran concert,” reads the petition sponsored by the Israeli American Council. “Not a political rally, not a protest, and not an activist event.

“The issue is not whether Macklemore has the right to hold political views,” the petition adds. “The question is where the line should be drawn when an opening act uses a global concert platform to advance a one-sided political agenda.”

At this time, Sheeran does not appear to have addressed the controversy.

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