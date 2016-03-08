Boy Named Goodell Proves Tom Brady’s Deflategate Innocence at Seventh Grade Science Fair

Ben Goodell, a seventh grader from Lynn, Massachusetts who is definitely not the commissioner of the NFL, won his school’s Outstanding Project Award for an experiment that disproved the NFL’s own science report following accusations that Brady and a couple of ball boys were doctoring balls before a blowout win against the Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship game. While the Wells Report eschewed the Ideal Gas Law for some arguably incriminating texts, Ben Goodell did not.

Goodell, who appears to be the Tom Brady of Science at St. Pius V Elementary School, said he wanted to prove the Patriots quarterback was innocent.

Videos by VICE

Goodell, who took first place in last year’s fair, began his experiment with a properly-inflated football. He then exposed the ball to different weather conditions, including humidity, snow, wind chill, and cold and ice. “Every time, it dropped 2 PSI,” he said. “The lowest PSI recorded during deflategate was 2 PSI under proper inflation. I had (the football) at proper inflation when I started.” The project, “How Weather Conditions Affect PSI of a Football” was displayed at the fair with a football, pump, pressure gauge and a tri-fold detailing Goodell’s work.

Ben Goodell is not related to Roger Goodell, or, at the very least, I have concluded that this is probably just a hilarious coincidence.

h/t SI

[ItemLive]